Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Increases By 228.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 228.2% from the January 28th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

