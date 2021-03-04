Short Interest in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 46.3%

Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.57% of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Global X Funds – Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

