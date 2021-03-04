Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 225.0%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMDMF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

