Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Decreases By 61.9%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Furukawa Electric stock remained flat at $$13.41 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. Furukawa Electric has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $14.67.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

