Short Interest in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Expands By 72.0%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the January 28th total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. 2,784,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $293.63 million, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,151,440 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,602 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

