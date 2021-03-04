Short Interest in Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Expands By 181.8%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the January 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDNMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EDNMY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 9,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

