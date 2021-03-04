Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Rises By 218.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $239,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 250,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

