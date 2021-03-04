Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Grows By 165.2%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,187,100 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the January 28th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

