Short Interest in Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Expands By 200.0%

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creative Learning stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Creative Learning has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
Creative Learning Company Profile
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.