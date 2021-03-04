Short Interest in Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Expands By 200.0%

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creative Learning stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Creative Learning has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

