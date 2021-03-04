Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Decreases By 32.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 238,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.