Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 67.5%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Motco acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.