Short Interest in Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Declines By 50.0%

Beamz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BZIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZIC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Beamz Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Beamz Interactive Company Profile
