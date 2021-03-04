Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 66.2%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 28th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

