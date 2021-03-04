Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Decreases By 61.8%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AFB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 142,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.