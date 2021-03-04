Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Decreases By 58.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the January 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

There is no company description available for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.