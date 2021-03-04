ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 799.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 313,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 275,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

