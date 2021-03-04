ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 146,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,516. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

