ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.26. 529,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,079,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.29. The firm has a market cap of $746.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total transaction of $15,798,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,458,405 shares of company stock worth $391,410,282. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.