ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 453 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 453 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.57. 46,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

