ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,327 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 829,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,338,430. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.