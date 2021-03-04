Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.57. The firm has a market cap of £262.32 million and a PE ratio of 30.42. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

