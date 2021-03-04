Shore Capital Lowers Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Shore Capital currently has GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.18).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,494.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,274.96. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

