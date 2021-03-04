Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €215.00 by Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €183.30 ($215.65).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €189.80 ($223.29) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €204.58 and its 200 day moving average is €159.73. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.