Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,079 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,042% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $6.65 on Thursday, reaching $77.65. 97,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $83.60.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

