Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,050 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 384.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,692,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

