Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 21,415 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHERF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

