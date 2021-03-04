Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHEN. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SHEN stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,136,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

