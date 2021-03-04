SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

