SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 569.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 117,289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

