SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

