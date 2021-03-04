SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -137.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

