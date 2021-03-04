SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $367,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.