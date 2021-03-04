SG Americas Securities LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

