SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.