Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Shares of SVNDY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

