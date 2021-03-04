Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) dropped 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 1,386,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,005,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

