Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

MCRB stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

