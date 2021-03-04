Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,640,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.