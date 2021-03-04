Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $448.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

