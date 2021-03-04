Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,993 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

