Sepio Capital LP Buys 47 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Pool by 1,731.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $331.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.26 and its 200-day moving average is $343.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.