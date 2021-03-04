Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Woodward by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Woodward by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,704 shares of company stock worth $25,515,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $116.42 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

