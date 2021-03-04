Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

