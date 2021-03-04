Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NYSE ST opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

