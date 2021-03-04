SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 165.5% in February

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 165.5% from the January 28th total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SNES stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

