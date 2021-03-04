Semux Achieves Market Cap of $194,449.99 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Semux has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $194,449.99 and $2,308.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007636 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

