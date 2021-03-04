Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,822 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.18% of Sempra Energy worth $433,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,730,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after acquiring an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.20. 18,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,101. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

