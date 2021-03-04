SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) dropped 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 2,877,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,866,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -177.38.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,942,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock valued at $27,820,654. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

