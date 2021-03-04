Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

