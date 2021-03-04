Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2,687.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 274,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,400. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

